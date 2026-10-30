Texas wins FEMA appeal: More aid approved for those hit by Hill Country flooding

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The Brief Texas successfully appealed a federal denial, unlocking FEMA Individual Assistance for home repairs, temporary housing, and disaster expenses across 20 Hill Country counties hit by July's deadly flooding. Impacted residents in approved counties (including Kerr, Bexar, and Comal) should file insurance claims first, then apply at disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by calling 800-621-3362. While individual financial relief has been secured, a state appeal for FEMA Hazard Mitigation grant program funding remains under review.



Texans hit by summer flooding in the Hill Country will now be able to receive money to help with home repairs and more after the state appealed an earlier decision by FEMA denying individual financial help for those impacted.

What we know:

The federal government approved Texas’ appeal Friday, opening FEMA’s Individual Assistance program to people in 20 counties that faced severe storms and deadly flooding in July.

The program aids with disaster-related expenses, including temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and medical, dental and funeral expenses caused by the disaster.

Trump says he'll work with FEMA

What they're saying:

President Donald Trump announced at a rally in Texas earlier this week that he would work with FEMA to release additional funding for the areas devastated by flooding. In a Friday news release, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott thanked the president for approving the state’s appeal.

"President Trump has approved Texas’ appeal for FEMA Individual Assistance after the July storms and flooding," Abbott said. "This brings essential financial assistance and services to eligible Texans in the 20 approved counties."

Related article

Locals ‘disappointed' by previous decision

The backstory:

The government was set to provide assistance to 19 counties affected by the flooding prior to Friday, but it only included funding to help cover the cost of debris removal, rescue efforts and rebuilding damaged infrastructure.

This was a devastating blow for the Hill Country communities that are still recovering from the 2025 floods that killed more than 130 people.

The more recent summer floods left at least two people dead and brought scenes reminiscent of the 2025 disaster, with cars wedged between trees, buildings sitting along riverbanks and layers of mud left outside homes.

FEMA officials said they evaluate a number of factors to determine whether requests for assistance rise to the level of needing federal help, though the previous decision left officials in Kerrville, one of the hardest hit areas, "disappointed."

How to apply

What you can do:

The following 20 counties are now approved for FEMA Individual Assistance: Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Crockett, Dimmit, Frio, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, La Salle, Maverick, Medina, Real, Schleicher, Sutton, Uvalde, Val Verde, and Zavala.

Individuals who experienced losses should first file claims with their insurance providers. Those affected can then apply for assistance by calling 800-621-3362, visiting disasterassistance.gov, or using the FEMA app.

What's next:

The governor’s office said an appeal to FEMA for Hazard Mitigation grant program funding is still pending.