The Pearl in San Antonio to host 'Bidi Bidi Party' for Selena's birthday

Selena Quintanilla would be celebrating her 51st birthday this year on April 16.

To celebrate the Queen of Tejano, a free event is being held at the Pearl in San Antonio, according to KSAT. The Peal is located at 312 Pearl Parkway.

The ‘Bidi Bidi Party’ will be held on Thursday, April 21 from 6-9 p.m.

KSAT says an all-in-one mobile discotheque, Sound Cream Airstream, will be in attendance. Live cumbia, Selena hits and other Tejano music will be provided by DJ Manola Black.

Food and beverages will be available from the Bottling Department, says KSAT.

Singer Selena (Quintanilla) receives Grammy Award at The 36th Annual Grammy Awards on March 1, 1994 in New York, New York at Radio City Music Hall. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

