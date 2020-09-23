Three-year-old girl left inside vehicle stolen in Dallas found unharmed

A three-year-old girl has been located safe and sound after an Amber Alert was issued for her early Wednesday.

Chastity Collins was inside a white Lincoln sedan that was stolen from a 7-Eleven parking lot at west Ledbetter Drive and Hampton Road in Dallas about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The girl’s mother told police she had gone inside the store and left the car running with her daughter inside. The woman says she saw a man jump inside the car and speed away with Chastity still in the vehicle.

Mounted police cameras recorded the car heading north on Hampton, shortly after the car was stolen. That was the last time anyone saw that stolen vehicle.

Chastity Collins was located later Wednesday morning about 11 a.m., according to Dallas police. It wasn't immediately known how she was found.