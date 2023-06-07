Expand / Collapse search

Tony Buzbee holds press conference following Paxton defense announcement

Tony Buzbee will be a key member of Ken Paxton's legal team during his upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate.

AUSTIN, Texas - Tony Buzbee held his first press conference Wednesday following the announcement that he will be defending Ken Paxton in his Senate impeachment trial.

Paxton was impeached by the Texas House of Representatives on May 27 after hours of debate and discussion surrounded 20 Articles of Impeachment recommended by a House investigating committee.