Trail of Lights canceled on Dec. 20 due to recent heavy rainfall

The City of Austin announced it has closed Zilker Park and canceled Tuesday night's Trail of Lights event.

The city said due to heavy rains from Monday, and the lack of drying conditions since, Zilker Park is saturated and unable to support the Trail of Lights without posing safety risks and park damages.

Ticket holders for the event on Tuesday, Dec. 20 will receive information regarding their refund shortly.

You can view the Trail of Lights calendar here.