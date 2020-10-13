Expand / Collapse search

Travis County commissioners get update on COVID from APH

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Coronavirus in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health is providing an update to the Travis County Commissioners Court and discussing the latest data on COVID-19 in Austin/Travis County.

One of the main topics that is expected to be discussed is if bars in Austin/Travis County will be able to open on October 14. That's when Governor Greg Abbott says bars in Texas can reopen at 50% capacity.

As bars move to reopen on Wednesday, it comes with rules that each establishment has to follow.

Back in March bars and restaurants were shut down. In May, they were allowed to re-open with some capacity limits. But, after seeing COVID-19 spikes Governor Abbott ordered them to be shut down again.