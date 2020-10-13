Travis County commissioners get update on COVID from APH

Austin Public Health is providing an update to the Travis County Commissioners Court and discussing the latest data on COVID-19 in Austin/Travis County.

One of the main topics that is expected to be discussed is if bars in Austin/Travis County will be able to open on October 14. That's when Governor Greg Abbott says bars in Texas can reopen at 50% capacity.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Back in March bars and restaurants were shut down. In May, they were allowed to re-open with some capacity limits. But, after seeing COVID-19 spikes Governor Abbott ordered them to be shut down again.