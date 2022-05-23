Travis County deputies stepping up enforcement efforts for graduation, Memorial Day

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is increasing law enforcement efforts on roadways during graduation and Memorial Day.

TCSO said from May 23 - June 5, in accordance with its participation in TxDOT's Step grant, deputies will be stepping up enforcement efforts.

TCSO will especially focus on impaired drivers.

In 2021, there were 25,199 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in Texas resulting in 1,029 fatalities.

A DWI can cost drivers up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of driver’s license.

Drunk driving often results in collisions that can be deadly.

Every 8 hours and 31 minutes a person in Texas dies due to a drunk driver.

It’s illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to drink alcohol, and the Zero Tolerance Law states that it’s also illegal for a person under the age of 21 to drive with any trace of alcohol in their system.

Alcohol-related crashes are 100% preventable. TCSO reminds drivers to celebrate safely by always getting a sober ride. A designated driver isn’t the person who’s had the fewest alcoholic drinks; it’s the person who hasn’t had any alcohol at all

