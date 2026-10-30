Travis County early voting: Record turnout drives long lines on final day

The Brief Voters across Travis County turned out in force Friday for the final day of early voting According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, more than 405,000 Travis County voters had cast ballots through in-person voting and mail-in submissions as of Friday evening For residents planning to cast their ballots on Election Day, election officials recommend checking the Travis County Elections website before heading out



Voters across Travis County turned out in force Friday for the final day of early voting, braving lines up to two hours long to make their voices heard in high-stakes statewide races.

With seven polling sites extending their hours until 10 p.m. to accommodate the surge, voters demonstrated a willingness to wait out delays rather than risk missing their opportunity to cast a ballot before Election Day.

Record-Breaking Turnout

By the numbers:

State election data reflect unprecedented early voting participation in the county. According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, more than 405,000 Travis County voters had cast ballots through in-person voting and mail-in submissions as of Friday evening.

That tally surpasses the previous benchmark set during the 2018 midterm elections, when just over 368,000 residents participated during the early voting window.

To manage the volume, county officials made at least 45 early voting locations available to local residents.

Voters endure lengthy wait times

What they're saying:

Despite the expanded roster of polling sites, heavy afternoon and evening crowds produced substantial delays throughout the area.

Liana Ayala noted her wait time clocked in at "about an hour [and] 30," while fellow voter Gabriel Negrete echoed that waits remained significant well into the evening.

For first-time voter Alex Shapiro, casting a ballot required nearly two hours of commitment after an initial attempt to locate a faster-moving queue proved unsuccessful.

"I hope that it doesn't deter a lot of people from not voting, because I'll be honest, when I was standing in line and looking at how slow it was moving, I had a lot of doubts about waiting, sticking it out for an hour and a half, two hours," Shapiro said.

Key races and perspectives driving turnout

Dig deeper:

Voters cited competitive statewide contests—including the race for governor—as the primary factor motivating them to stand in line. While some voters headed to the polls aiming to keep Texas under Republican control, others cast their ballots in hopes of political shifts at the state level.

"I would like to see maybe a change, like a different governor," Negrete said. "I feel like it's been a while, so I wanted to see some change."

Ayala pointed to the broader political landscape across the state as her core motivation.

"There is a pretty historic possibility that the state of Texas could change, you know, colors," Ayala said. "And so that's really what brought me to the polls today."

Looking ahead to Election Day

What's next:

While long lines presented logistical challenges, several voters viewed the packed polling stations as an encouraging sign of civic engagement.

"I realize in the grand scheme of things that the fact that I had to wait two hours to vote means that there were two hundred, three hundred people voting before me," Shapiro said. "And that's so important, because that's how the country should be run. It's run off of voting and that's the United States way and that is awesome."

For residents planning to cast their ballots on Election Day, election officials recommend checking the Travis County Elections website before heading out.

The site provides real-time wait-time tracking across all county vote centers to help voters identify locations with the shortest lines.