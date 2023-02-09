Travis County tax office to open Feb. 9

The Travis County Tax Office will be open Friday, Feb. 9 to help property tax and motor vehicle customers affected by the recent ice storm.

The tax office is warning residents to prepare for long lines. The tax office is also asking for patience while its staff is working under challenging circumstances.

Property Tax

Those who missed the Tuesday deadline to pay property taxes can now pay them Friday at the tax office without incurring penalty and interest charges.

Those paying by check can simply drop their check off. Those paying by cash will need to stand in line.

Customers have until 11:59 p.m., Friday Feb. 10, to pay taxes online without penalty and interest charges.

Motor Vehicles

Customers who had an appointment for a motor vehicle transaction on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday with the office was closed can come into the tax office Friday to complete their transaction.

Walk-ins without appointments may be turned away as early as noon due to staff shortages.

The office is expected to resume normal operations Monday. Residents can check the tax office Facebook and Twitter for any updates.