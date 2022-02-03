Tree falls on someone, damages power switch, water device, says AFD

The Austin Fire Department (AFD) says that a tree fell on a person and damaged a power switch and water device at an Austin apartment complex.

AFD says that crews were called out to assist ATCEMS just after 9 a.m. to the Oak Park Apartments on Duval Street.

Austin Energy confirmed that the tree had damaged a power switch and that crews were working to repair it.

Austin Water says that crews were called out to shut off the water, but that the damage appears to be on the property owner's side, so the utility says the apartment manager is responsible for the repairs.

