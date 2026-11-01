Two people injured, one critically, following early morning ejection crash on Interstate 35 in Austin

The Brief Two adults were hospitalized, one with critical life-threatening injuries, after an early Sunday morning crash with an ejection on southbound I-35 near downtown Austin. Both victims were treated on the scene and transported to Dell Seton Medical Center, prompting traffic delays as emergency crews worked the area. The identities of the victims and the factors that led to the collision have not yet been released.



Two adults were hospitalized early Sunday morning, one with critical injuries, following a vehicle crash involving an ejection on Interstate 35 near downtown Austin, emergency officials said.

Crash near Downtown Austin

What we know:

Austin-Travis County EMS first responders arrived at the scene at 2:33 a.m. in the 700 block of Southbound IH-35.

Medics treated two adult patients at the scene before taking both to Dell Seton Medical Center. One victim suffered critical, life-threatening injuries, while the second sustained potentially serious injuries.

Authorities warned drivers to expect traffic delays along the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 while emergency crews cleared the wreckage and investigated the crash.

Further details regarding what led to the collision or the identities of the victims were not immediately released.