Two-story house fire causes power outages in Rollingwood neighborhood
Photo courtesy: Austin Fire Department
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is working to put out a house fire in Rollingwood.
AFD said firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2900 block of Pickwick Ln. They received reports of a fully-involved two-story house fire with multiple exposures.
Due to the fire, Austin Energy shut down the power in the area.
Firefighters are still working to put the fire out.
