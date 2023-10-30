Expand / Collapse search

Two-story house fire causes power outages in Rollingwood neighborhood

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Southwest Austin
FOX 7 Austin
Image 1 of 4

Photo courtesy: Austin Fire Department

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is working to put out a house fire in Rollingwood.

AFD said firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2900 block of Pickwick Ln. They received reports of a fully-involved two-story house fire with multiple exposures.

Due to the fire, Austin Energy shut down the power in the area. 

Firefighters are still working to put the fire out.

This is a developing story, refresh with the latest updates