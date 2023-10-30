Two-story house fire causes power outages in Rollingwood neighborhood

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy: Austin Fire Department

The Austin Police Department is working to put out a house fire in Rollingwood.

AFD said firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2900 block of Pickwick Ln. They received reports of a fully-involved two-story house fire with multiple exposures.

Due to the fire, Austin Energy shut down the power in the area.

Firefighters are still working to put the fire out.

