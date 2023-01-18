Two teens arrested after shooting incident in New Braunfels

article

Two teens are facing multiple charges after a shooting incident in New Braunfels.

New Braunfels police say, on January 17 around 7:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Rhine Road after a report of several gunshots being fired.

When they arrived they found two people who had been shot at while getting out of a Jeep.

Fortunately, neither were hit by the gunfire, but a woman was injured by broken glass and treated by EMS.

Witnesses described a man in a black hoodie firing shots and fleeing in a white vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop in the 1200 block of N I-35 where they detained the teens. They also found two handguns and illegal narcotics.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Antonio Baltazar III, along with a 15-year-old male are now charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance (THC Device - PG 2 >=4g<400g), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam - PG 3 <28g), and Possession of Marijuana (<2oz).

This incident is still under investigation, and police say additional charges may be pending.