ULA pushes rocket launch of U.S. Space Force satellite to Tuesday

United Launch Alliance (ULA) will attempt to launch a rocket on Tuesday from Cape Canaveral.

ULA is planning to launch an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 1:31 ET on Tuesday

The launch was originally scheduled for Monday afternoon but was pushed a day later.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says that there is a 90 percent chance of favorable weather for the launch. The main concern is the cumulus cloud rule.

ULA said that the rocket will carry a satellite for the U.S. Space Force, specifically the fifth Space-Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO-5) satellite for the U.S. Space Force and Space and Missile Systems Center.

SBIRS uses infrared surveillance to provide early missile warning for the U.S. military and is considered one of the nation's highest priority space programs. So, the SBIRS satellites act as guardians in geosynchronous orbit 22,300 miles (36,000 km) above the Earth, equipped with powerful scanning and staring infrared sensors to spot and track missile launches.

This will be ULA's 144th mission and our 91st dedicated to U.S. national security. It is the 87th Atlas V launch and eighth in the 421 vehicle configuration.

