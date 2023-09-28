Utility worker dies after being trapped under dirt mound in San Francisco

A utility worker trapped under a mound of dirt died Thursday morning, despite furious efforts by San Francisco fire crews to rescue him.

After more than 90 minutes of digging around a collapsed trench on the 1100 block of Divisidero Street, Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the man died.

It's unclear just how the trench collapsed, burying the man under about eight feet of dirt, in the NoPa neighborhood about 10:30 a.m.

It was also unclear which company the man worked for.

Firefighters shared video of a white vacuum truck deployed to suck out dirt and debris from the hole and a pulley poised to pull the worker out.

Before the man was pronounced dead, firefighters were seen over the hole, shouting, "OK!" and "Go! Go!"

Aerial footage showed crews of workers in yellow jackets and firefighters surrounding the area in order to help get the person out safely.

Onlookers crowded outside a laundromat across the street, watching crews work.

A firefighter cuts blankets over a gurney. Sept. 28, 2023

Firefighters worked to rescue a utility worker under a collapsed trench in San Francisco. Sept. 28, 2023

