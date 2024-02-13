Car crashes into St. David's North Austin Medical Center ER; at least 10 people injured: ATCEMS

At least 10 people were injured after a car crashed into a North Austin hospital on Tuesday.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, around 5:38 p.m., a car drove into the St. David's North Austin Medical Center emergency room. At least 10 people were injured.

Two children and one adult were transported to Dell Children's.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates