Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was critically injured in an auto-pedestrian collision in North Austin.

Officials say a vehicle hit an adult in the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow Boulevard around 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 22.

CPR was in progress before the patient was transported to a local hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.