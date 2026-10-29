Video shows deer crashing through Texas police officer's windshield

The Brief A Hondo police officer's patrol unit was struck in the windshield by a deer in broad daylight along U.S. 90. The officer was uninjured, and the deer ran off after shattering the vehicle's glass. Officials warn drivers to stay alert as deer activity rises during the current mating season.



A startling crash was captured on video after a deer unexpectedly jumped in front of a Hondo police officer’s patrol car.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 near Castro Avenue and U.S. 90, according to the Hondo Police Department.

The roadway appeared to be clear, but everything changed in seconds.

Video showed a deer suddenly striking the windshield of the patrol unit, leaving the glass shattered.

Officer uninjured; deer runs off

What they're saying:

"Thankfully, our officer was not injured, and there was no additional damage to the patrol unit," the Hondo Police Department said.

The footage ends as the officer pulls off to the side of the road. Police said the deer ran off and jumped a fence after the collision.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The smashed windshield of a Hondo police officer's car after a crash involving a deer. (Credit: Hondo Police Department)

Deer rut season underway

Dig deeper:

Collisions involving deer tend to go up around this time of year as deer rut season is underway.

Deer often become more active and unpredictable during their mating season, increasing the chance you might find one dashing across the roadway.

What you can do:

Officials said videos like the one out of Hondo should serve as a reminder to drivers to use caution, even in broad daylight.

"We encourage everyone to slow down, remain alert, and watch for deer along our roadways," Hondo police said. "As today’s incident shows, these encounters can happen even in broad daylight."