Video shows vehicle with liquid oxygen catch fire, multiple explosions on I-5 in Seattle

The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 shut down Thursday afternoon in Downtown Seattle after a vehicle with liquid oxygen tanks caught fire and began exploding.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, no injuries were reported. It was too soon to know what caused the fire, but officials said they suspected a possible maintenance issue with the truck itself.

All lanes were closed around 1:30 p.m. between Mercer and State Route 520. At around 2:30 p.m., the northbound lanes reopened.

The Express Lanes were closed for several hours but have since reopened to allow southbound traffic to get through Downtown Seattle.

Authorities said there were liquid oxygen tanks on the vehicle which appeared to be exploding for at least 30 minutes.

Firefighters eventually were able to use foam to knock down the fire.

Just before 4:30 p.m., firefighters said the fire was extinguished.

Officials warned residents living near I-5 at Lakeview Blvd. E to close their windows and doors to avoid getting toxic smoke exposure from the fire.

WSDOT said I-5 southbound is expected to reopen sometime tonight.