Virginia voter registration website restored after cut wire shuts down portal for several hours

The Virginia voter registration portal has been restored after a technical issue shut it down for several hours Tuesday.

Today is the final day voters can register to vote in the Commonwealth ahead of the presidential election.

A short time ago, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said a Verizon fiber cable was accidentally cut during road construction near Richmond, which took down the voter registration site and many more on Tuesday morning.

The Department of Elections was notified about the outage by the Virginia Information Technology Agency around 10 a.m.

They indicated that technicians were at the site near Route 10 in Chester working to rectify the situation at that time.

The outage impacted the department’s citizen portal, as well as the local registrar’s offices.

Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax called for an extension on the state's voter registration deadline after the portal went down.

Rep. Don Beyer, Rep. Jennifer Wexton, and Rep. Gerry Connolly are now calling for a 72-hour extension of the deadline due to the technical glitch, FOX 5's Evan Lambert reports.

Northam said he does not have the authority to extend the voter registration deadline –– that can only be done in the court if someone files a lawsuit. The governor says he would support that action.

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis reports that elections officials are quick to debunk any conspiracy theories, saying several of Virginia's websites were also impacted, including the Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Health.

Elections officials say voters will still have options if they want to register to vote today.

