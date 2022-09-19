Westlake HS selling parking spot for $20K as part of fundraiser

Westlake High School is auctioning off three parking spots for students to park closer to campus. The money will go toward the Westlake High School PTO, Parent-Teacher Organization.

According to the Westlake High Schools PTO Instagram, the three parking spots that are being auctioned are starting at $5,000. The organization said you can buy one of the spots at a "buy-it-now price" for $20,000.

The spots are located in the TLC parking lot, across Westbank Drive from the school and near the softball fields.

Westlake High School PTO is a "no hassle fundraiser."

"The No Hassle Fundraiser funds requests from teachers and staff at WHS, as well as supports campus activities that enhance our students high school experience. From classroom start-up and supplies to technology advancements to requests that support additional elective costs to appreciation for both staff and students, the No Hassle Fundraiser dollars fill in where district and state funding falls short," the website states.

The auction started Monday, Sept. 19 and will close Sept. 22.

For more information, click here.