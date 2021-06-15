Who wants to be a millionaire? 10 vaccinated Californians have a chance to win $1.5M
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - To mark California's grand reopening from the pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom will make 10 lucky residents millionaires.
In a made-for-TV main event, the governor on Tuesday will draw 10 names of residents who have received at least one vaccine dose and award each one $1.5 million. The lottery will be streamed here at 10:30 a.m. PST.
They will not be identified unless they choose to; only the county they live in will be made public.
California now has one of the lowest rates of infection in the country, below 1%.
That dramatic drop in infections combined with an increasing number of vaccinated residents — over 70% of adults have had at least one dose — led Newsom to announce in April that most COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted June 15.
There are still regions in the state that are under-vaccinated. For example, residents in Lassen County are only 26% vaccinated, while the vaccination rate in San Francisco and San Diego are well over 80%.
The drawing is the grand finale to the nation’s largest vaccine incentive, called "Vax for the Win" out of a pot of $116 million.
Others have won prizes of $50,000, $50 gift cards and dream vacations.
Winners can collect the money once they’re fully vaccinated.
RELATED:
- Perfect getaway: Vaccinated Californians could win 'dream vacation'
- 17-year-old wins vaccine lottery along with 15 other Californians who are now $50K richer
- Some guy in California named Tony is $50K richer because he got vaccinated
- Two California $50K vaccine lottery winners have not been found
Advertisement
The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.