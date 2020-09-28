WilCo Sheriff Robert Chody indicted on tampering charge in connection to Javier Ambler case

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody has been indicted on a tampering charge in connection to the case surrounding the death of Javier Ambler.

Documents obtained by FOX 7 Austin show that Sheriff Chody has been indicted because he is accused of destroying or concealing, namely video recordings and audio recordings, "with intent to impair their availability as evidence in the investigation."

Sheriff Chody has been booked into jail. Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick and Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore are scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. and are expected to discuss Chody's indictment and more.

Ambler died while being detained by Williamson County deputies in March 2019. He was chased into Austin by the deputies for allegedly not dimming his headlights.

After crashing his vehicle near the intersection of Saint John’s and Bennett, Williamson County deputies struggled to handcuff Ambler, resulting in the use of a stun gun several times.

Investigators tell FOX7 that the body cam video released to a local media outlet of the arrest was recorded from an Austin police officer at the scene. In the video, Ambler can be heard telling officers and deputies that he has a heart condition and that he cannot breathe.

A Live PD camera crew was on the scene at the time. The crew was shadowing the deputies as part of the TV show. The incident was never broadcast.

