Wildfire causes evacuations, risk to structures in Bastrop County

Emergency crews are evacuating homes in and around Cassel Way in Bastrop County due to a land wildfire.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management confirmed there is a wildland fire in the vicinity of Cassel Way, Kelly Road, and 1441 in Bastrop County

Bastrop County OEM says Kelly Road East from Cassel Way and west of Kelly Road to Hwy 21 is currently being evacuated. Structures are threatened.

"If you live in the area please be aware of your surroundings and evacuate if necessary. If you do not live in the area, please stay away and let firefighters do their job," said Bastrop County OEM in a Facebook post.

Bastrop County OEM says Kelley Road and Cassel Way are shut down to traffic at this time.

This is developing story, check back for updates.