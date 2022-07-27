Hays County first responders working wildfire in Buda

LIVE LOOK AT THE WILDFIRE IN BUDA:

Hays County first responders are working a grass fire in Buda.

First responders said the grass fire is on FM 967 near the Coves of Cimmaron area in Buda.

The Buda Fire Department said out of an abundance of caution, an evacuation order was implemented.

If anyone impacted by the fire needs a place to go, you are welcomed at Hays Hills Baptist Church, at 1401 N FM 1626 in Buda. Pets are allowed.

Please avoid the area until further notice.