Williamson County district clerk warns residents of jury scam

The Williamson County District Clerk’s Office wants to warn residents in Williamson and surrounding counties about a phone scam that was reported to that office.

Residents have been receiving calls from someone who claims to be a county official or law enforcement officer telling the victim that he/ she has failed to appear for jury duty and is threatening arrest by failure to appear.

The caller instructs the person to pay a certain amount of money, or they will be arrested. The caller then tells the victim they must go to the Justice Center to see District Clerk Lisa David to lift the warrants.

District Clerk Lisa David wants to assure the public this is not a practice that is used in Williamson County for jurors who do not appear for jury service, and she has not requested that any calls like these be made in her name.

Anyone who wishes to file a report about receiving a scam call should contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 512-943-1300.