Williamson County Sheriff's Office providing live update on search for missing Austin man

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is continuing its efforts to locate an Austin man who was last seen in the evening on Monday, July 27.

A press conference is being held at 3 p.m. today (7/30) to provide the latest details on the search. It will be streamed online and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

WCSO says 63-year-old Mark Yarbrough failed to show up at his friend's home in Granger. His vehicle, along with his car keys and wallet, was found on his friend's property.

Officials say Yarbrough was last seen near CR 327 in Granger and that they believe he could be in danger.

Texas Search and Rescue, EquuSearch, Team Texas K-9s, and family friends of Mr. Yarbrough, APD Helo, WCSO K9s, and cadets all have been helping in the search.

Anyone who has seen or knows his whereabouts is asked to call WCSO at 512-864-8344 or call 911. WCSO says he has no known medical conditions.