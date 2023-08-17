Anticipation is building as over 100,000 Houston residents and visitors from across the nation are poised to partake in a vibrant array of fan events preceding the kickoff of the 2024 College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship. Unveiled Thursday at a news conference held at Milby High School in Houston, plans for a captivating "Championship Campus" experience promise to transform the region into a four-day jubilation of college football.

"A national champion will be crowned on Monday, January 8, but the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship will include an entire weekend of fun activities," stated Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the CFP. "It will be an opportunity for fans of all ages to come together to sample what college football is all about, and you don't have to have a ticket to the game to be a part of it. We've worked closely with the Houston Host Committee to develop fan-friendly events that thousands will enjoy come January."

Chris Massey, President of the Houston Host Committee, expressed gratitude on behalf of the organizations and partners involved, emphasizing the city's honor in hosting its first-ever CFP National Championship. He further highlighted the collaborative efforts of the CFP Foundation and the host committee in committing to initiatives that would have a lasting positive impact on Houston.

The culmination of the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship is set for January 8 at NRG Stadium. However, the celebration will kick off on January 5 with the opening of Playoff Fan Central at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. This free and family-friendly interactive experience will offer games, clinics, pep rallies, band performances, special guest appearances, autograph signings, and exhibits that celebrate college football's history, fostering unforgettable memories.

Adding a musical dimension, the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! event will grace Houston with three days of music, serving as the soundtrack for the championship. This free event, featuring renowned artists, will unfold at Shell Energy Stadium in downtown Houston from January 5. The talent lineup, to be announced in November, promises to bring an electrifying ambiance to the festivities.

Media Day, scheduled for January 6 within Playoff Fan Central, will grant fans the unique opportunity to witness one-hour interview sessions with student-athletes and coaches from the participating teams, providing an exclusive insight into the championship experience.

On January 7, the Trophy Trot, now expanded to feature 5K and 10K races, will traverse downtown Houston streets. The event will enable locals and out-of-town enthusiasts to partake in the championship weekend while supporting Extra Yard for Teachers, the College Football Playoff Foundation's platform that empowers educators.

The culinary arts will take center stage on Sunday evening with Taste of the Championship, offering gastronomic delights at Union Station downtown. The event will blend gourmet food and drink prepared by local Houston chefs, delivering a premium dining experience.

In tandem with the fan festivities, the CFP Foundation is actively engaged in local classrooms, working to elevate the teaching profession and improve student outcomes. Collaborating with initiatives like Houston Loves Teachers, the foundation is committed to recruiting, rewarding, and retaining exceptional educators in the Houston area.

The vibrant lineup of events and initiatives is poised to make the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship an all-encompassing celebration of sports, community, and education.