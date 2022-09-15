Austin FC clinches first-ever playoff spot with win against Salt Lake

Austin FC has clinched their first-ever playoff spot with a win against Salt Lake on Wednesday.

At Q2 stadium, fans witnessed the club's very first hat trick.

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 14: Austin FC defender Ruben Gabrielsen (4) passes the ball during the MLS match between Austin FC and Real Salt Lake on September 14, 2022 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Yes, I think we're really excited, obviously first ever for this organization and club to achieve making the playoffs. We still have some work left to try and push up the table, but it's a great achievement to grab three goals in the manner that we did and for it to be Moussa Djitte, I couldn't be happier for him. The guy is an incredible person and our first ever hat trick, a great collective effort, and now we'll focus on Nashville and continue to move up the table or stay in second place and chase down LAFC, if we can, but home field, that's the most important thing next," said Head Coach Josh Wolff.

The Verde take on Nashville Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.