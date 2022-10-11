Austin FC gears up for first-ever MLS Playoff game

It's almost time for Austin FC to take on its first MLS Playoff game.

Q2's atmosphere will be electric on Sunday when the Verde and Black host seventh-seed Real Salt Lake.

The two teams split their regular-season series, but now the stakes are raised a lot higher considering the postseason is single elimination.

Tickets to the home playoff game sold out in just minutes after going on sale last week.

"If it's something like LA at home, it will be crazy because last time I had goosebumps. These fans are something special. I played in Europe a long time, and seen a lot of good fans, but the playoffs are going to be hell. It's going to be for us heaven, but for the other team hell. It's going to be a tough game of course. We've played them two times already, they're a good team. We're looking forward to it, then coming here and playing against us. Because we're going to be a different animal. We're going to look forward to this game. And like everybody's been talking about playoff playoff playoff. We're here now. So, now we have to walk the walk," said Ruben Gabrielsen, Austin FC Defender.

Austin FC hosts Real Salt Lake Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.