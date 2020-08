Fox 7 Austin's 2020 - 2021 Highschool Football preseason rankings

As the start of the 2020 - 2021 school year draws nearer, FOX 7 Austin has compiled the preseason ranking for area Highschool Football teams.

The rankings are as follows:

Class 6A

1.Westlake (2019: 15-1, Class 6A DII State Champion)

2.Lake Travis (2019: 13-2, 6A DI State Semi-Finalist)

3.Vandegrift (2019: 11-1, lost in 2nd round of 6A DII playoffs)

4.Vista Ridge (2019: 8-3, lost in 1st round of 6A DII playoffs)

5.Del Valle (2019: 5-5, did not qualify for 6A playoffs)

Class 5A

1.Cedar Park (2019: 11-2, 5A DI region semi-finalist)

2.Dripping Springs (2019: 9-2, lost in 1st round of 5A DI playoffs)

3.Georgetown (2019: 8-4, lost in 2nd round of 5A DI playoffs)

4.Manor (2019: 8-6, 5A DI region finalist)

5.East View (2019: 6-5, lost in 1st round of 5A DII playoffs)

Class 4A

1.Lampasas (2019: 13-2, 4A DI State Semi-Finalist)

2.Wimberley (2019: 12-4, 4A DII State Finalist)

3.LBJ (2019: 8-3, lost in 1st round of 5A DII playoffs)

4.Giddings (2019: 7-6, 4A DII region semi-finalist)

5.La Grange (2019: 8-4, lost in 2nd round of 4A DII playoffs)

Class 3A

1.Rockdale (2019: 8-3, lost in 1st round of 3A DI playoffs)

2.Lago Vista (2019: 6-5, lost in 1st round of 3A DI playoffs)

3.Llano (2019: 7-5, lost in 2nd round of 4A DII playoffs)

4.Lexington (2019: 5-8, 3A DII region semi-finalist)

5.Blanco (2019: 4-6, did not qualify for 3A DI playoffs)

Class 2A

1.Mason (2019: 10-3, 2A DI region semi-finalist)

2.Flatonia (2019: 11-2 2A DII region semifinalist)

3.Thorndale (2019: 9-3, lost in 2nd round of 2A DI playoffs)

4.Granger (2019: 9-4, 2A DII region semifinalist)

5..Thrall (2019: 6-5, lost in 1st round of 2A DI playoffs)