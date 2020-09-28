Houston Texans to host up to 13,300 fans at NRG Stadium

article

The Houston Texans have been approved to host up to 13,300 fans for their home game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 4.

The Texans got the approval from Harris County and city officials to fill the NRG Stadium at 20 percent capacity.

The team has been working on a plan for weeks.

“The health and safety of our fans, our staff, our team and our community have been and will remain our priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Texans President Jamey Rootes. “We look forward to welcoming our home-field advantage back and resuming our cherished Texans gameday traditions."

The Texans will try to earn their first win of the season after a rough 0-3 start.

The game will kick off on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. CDT.