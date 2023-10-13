Texas high school football: Scores, highlights from week 8 in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 8 of the 2023-24 season.
WEEK 8 HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, October 12
Weiss vs Bryan
Bowie vs Johnson
Vandegrift vs Round Rock
WEEK 8 SCORES
Thursday, October 12
Vandegrift 45
Round Rock 3
Bryan 13
Weiss 42
Bowie 21
Johnson 16
Austin High 34
Akins 14
Navarro 0
LBJ 53