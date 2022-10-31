Texas Longhorns looking to bounce-back from bye week against No. 13 Kansas State

After losing two conference games when they had double-digit second-half leads, the UT football team can't afford any more losses in league play if they want to keep their Big 12 title hopes alive.

The bye week gave quarterback Quinn Ewers a chance to reflect and learn from that rough 49-19, three interception day in Stillwater.

Quinn has plenty of burnt orange motivation for a bounce-back game at #13 Kansas State. A win would vault the Horns into a second-place tie in the Big 12 race, but it won't come easy.

The Wildcats are fresh off a statement-making 48-0 win over what was a top 10 Oklahoma State squad.

While UT isn't sure which K-State quarterback to prepare for they know they'll see a lot of Deuce Vaughn. The Cedar Ridge alum is second only to Bijan Robinson in the Big 12 averaging 113 rushing yards per game.

Texas and No. 13 Kansas State will hook up in Manhattan Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.