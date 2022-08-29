Texas Longhorns expected to dominate season opener against Louisiana-Monroe

Texas Longhorns are expected to dominate Saturday night's season opener against Louisiana-Monroe.

Longhorns Head Coach Sarkisian wants to see his guys compete and execute at a high level.

"We've literally been waiting for this moment since we took off the cleats," said Anthony Cook, senior defensive back.

"Obviously a lot of excitement in the air! I felt it today in meetings and practice, the volume as I say kinda gets turned up," said Steve Sarkisian, Texas' head football coach.

It's turned way up for new quarterback Quinn Ewers. The last game for 5-star quarterback started was a junior at Southlake Carroll.

After skipping his senior season to redshirt at Ohio State, its go time again.

An overmatched Louisiana-Monroe defense should help Ewers ease back into the pool. And, if all else fails, there's always that Heisman hopeful to hand it to, Bijan Robinson, junior running back.

After an influx of new talent, and a year of cohesion for the older players, Sarkisian said Texas fans should expect a bigger, faster, and tougher season.

"We're bigger, especially up front on offense. We got bigger. We feel fast, I feel speed on our team across the board. As a team, we are faster. We also feel tough. I feel like we're a hardened group. That's the new guys and the old guys who didn't want to lose their job," said Sarkisian.

"I think our guys are excited to play a game! I don't think they're worried about what's down the road. Honestly I think our team is just excited to play football against another team, another helmet, another scheme, and enjoy doing it!" Sarkisian added.