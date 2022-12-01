Texas State set to hire new head football coach

Texas State is set to hire GJ Kinne as their next head football coach, according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

Kinne, who played a little QB at UT Austin, has Incarnate Word 10-1 and in the FCS Playoffs in his first season.

The Bobcats ended their 2022 season 4-8. This was their second-straight 4-8 season.

Texas State head football coach Jake Spatival was released last month.

In his four years as head coach, the Bobcats have gone 13-35 and never had a winning record.