Texas State takes on No. 17 Baylor after big win against Florida International

Texas State head coach Jake Spavital and his Bobcats are fresh off a much-needed 41-12 win over Florida International.

The team hopes to take some of that momentum and confidence to Waco, where they'll be a 30-point underdog against No. 17 Baylor.

"It's one of the hardest schemes that I've had to go up against, they contest everything, there's a reason why they won the Sugar Bowl and won the Big 12 Championship," said Spavital.

"What I told our team is that you just have to line up and just keep swinging and regardless of what happens, line up and do it again," Spavital added.

The Bobcats take on Baylor Saturday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. in Waco.