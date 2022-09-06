Texas State looks to come back from season opener loss

Heading into last Saturday's season opener, there was a lot of optimism coming from Texas State Head Coach Jake Spavital and his Bobcats.

Then, the Bobcats went up to Nevada and lost by 24.

"The reason why we're disappointed and frustrated is that we're not playing up to the style of play that we should be playing to. I think there are some really upset individuals in this room, I think there are some humbled individuals, some disappointed individuals and I think they're ready to get back and respond. We got to still go get better one day, it's one day at a time for us right now because the product we put out on the field is not acceptable," Spavital said.

"I think that we put a lot of pressure on ourselves that first game, and we're going to come out and battle on Saturday, that's all we can do, right. And I think being in front of our home fans, they're going to get this place rocking," said Kyle Hergel, junior offensive lineman.

Texas State will play its home opener Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. against Florida International.

The Bobcats will go into the upcoming game as two touchdown favorites over the Panthers.