Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th storm of a busy Atlantic season, approaches Bermuda
Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th of this very busy Atlantic season, is moving toward Bermuda and could hit the island on Thursday.
Emaciated dog found alive under debris 3 weeks after Hurricane Dorian
A search and rescue team found a dog buried under debris in the Bahamas, over three weeks after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the islands.
3 weeks after Dorian, the smell of death hangs heavy in the Bahamas as 1,300 remain missing
They scan social media, peer under rubble, or try to follow the smell of death in an attempt to find family and friends.