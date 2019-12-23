Round Rock Fire Dept sends personnel to help with California wildfires
RRFD sent three of their firefighters to California, marking the second time since 2018 that they have assisted California with wildfires.
Sinabung volcano ejects towering column of ash over Indonesia
Indonesia's rumbling Mount Sinabung has erupted with a column of volcanic materials shooting high into the sky.
Midland could be under nine feet of water as mid-Michigan dams break, forcing thousands to evacuate
Two dams have broken and a third was under imminent threat of breaking in mid-Michigan, forcing thousands to flee. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer warned the city of Midland could be under nine feet of water by Wednesday.
North Carolina man hears screams, pulls 2 young girls from Outer Banks rip current in 'heroic' rescue
A man in North Carolina is being praised for jumping into action when he heard screams from two children and pulled them from a rip current in the Outer Banks on Friday, according to officials.
A cataclysmic eruption: Looking back at Mount St. Helens 40 years later
The eruption was the worst volcanic disaster in the history of the conterminous United States, according to the United States Geological Survey.
After deadly tornado, Tennessee communities worship, rebuild in the rubble: 'Our faith is very, very strong'
After a deadly tornado swept through the heart of Tennessee last week, killing dozens and injuring many, the Nashville area and surrounding communities are pulling together with faith and resilience.
Trump surveys tornado damage, marvels at ‘tremendous heart’
President Donald Trump on Friday toured a neighborhood reduced to rubble by a tornado earlier this week and marveled at “the tremendous heart” he witnessed. He also offered a message for survivors and those who lost family members: “We love them, they’re special people,” he said.
New South Wales authorities drop vegetables from helicopter to feed animals in Australia
Helicopters have been loaded with boxes of food to drop through the bushland and canyons.
Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off quake-stunned Puerto Rico
A magnitude 6.0 quake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage where recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.
Austin Puerto Rico Culture Center reacts to devastating Puerto Rico earthquakes
Austin's Puerto Rico Culture Center is doing what they can to help keep people in our area informed about what's happening on the island.
Thirsty koala bottle-fed by firefighter as Australian bushfires rage
A thirsty koala was bottle-fed by a firefighter battling one of the bushfires burning through South Australia on December 21.
At least 5 dead, several missing after New Zealand volcano erupts
Police in New Zealand said the site was still too dangerous hours later for rescuers to search for the missing.
2019 hurricane season comes to close, fourth consecutive above-normal season
2019 marked the fourth consecutive above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.
Texans can give feedback on $4B flood relief plan
The Texas General Land Office is seeking public opinion on how to spend billions of dollars in disaster relief funds.
H-E-B commits to replenishing Houston Food Bank, donating trailers full of food
H-E-B will deliver trailer loads of produce, meat and other products to the Food Bank. Additionally, H-E-B is organizing its Partners (employees) for a volunteer event to further help get the food bank back to full capacity.
LeBron James sends taco truck to feed firefighters battling Getty Fire in Southern California
NBA superstar LeBron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, sent a taco truck to feed firefighters and first responders amid their battle against the Getty Fire in Southern California.
Getty Fire threatens beloved open spaces, Getty Center, iconic landmarks as it roars through West LA
The Getty Fire, which sprung up early Monday morning, exploded in size in a matter of hours, threatening beloved open spaces and iconic Los Angeles landmarks such as the Getty Center.
'Largest evacuation:' Number of evacuees double in Sonoma County as winds clock in at 93 mph
The evacuations were a result of the rapidly growing Kincade Fire, which started burning Wednesday in the heart of Wine Country situated in the tiny community of Geyserville, and which has spread to 30,000 acres by Sunday morning. Only 10 percent of the wildfire has been contained.
Thousands forced to evacuate north of Los Angeles as fierce winds fuel wildfires across California
Authorities said at least 40,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes as the wind-whipped fire continued its path near Santa Clarita, California,
FEMA to give Travis County more than $1.1 million for Halloween flood damages
FEMA is giving Travis County more than $1.1 million to help pay for damage from the 2013 Halloween floods.