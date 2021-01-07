Trump tweets video message condemning violent mob of his supporters day after they stormed US Capitol
President Donald Trump issued a video statement one day after a violent mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an apparent attempt to disrupt the peaceful transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.
Manatee County man possibly photographed carrying House speaker's lectern from Capitol
A Manatee County man is featured in one of the more viral images from the failed insurrection attempt in Washington, D.C., acquaintances of the man said Thursday.
Capitol Hill violence: Explosives found at RNC, DNC 'the real deal,' sources say
The devices found near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday were actual explosive devices, according to a senior federal law enforcement official briefed on the investigations.
Video footage shows aftermath of Capitol chaos, damage to Senate wing
The Senate wing of Capitol Hill is in shambles after Wednesday's insurrection.