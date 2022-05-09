Record highs possible as temperatures continue to be warmer than average

The heat bubble lives on again today. Last May we never made it over 94º. Today will be the fourth time already this month. It will get so hot we will be nearing record territory.

If you factor in the humidity it will feel more like 100 to 105 for at least 5 straight hours.

There will be at least some breeze to help provide minor heat relief in the shade. Wind gusts will reach 20 to 30 mph.

There is no cold front or chance of rain coming to our rescue today.

