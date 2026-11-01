Austin weather: Dense fog precedes stormy cold front across Central Texas before Election Day

The Brief Morning fog gave way to humid conditions across Central Texas, with afternoon highs climbing into the low-to-mid 80s ahead of an incoming cold front. A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to sweep through overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, bringing a marginal risk of gusty winds and localized hail. Rain is projected to clear east by 9 a.m. Tuesday, leaving dry conditions for voters followed by cooler 70-degree highs throughout the week.



Central Texans adjusted their clocks for daylight saving time Sunday morning, waking up to patchy dense fog and unseasonably warm, humid conditions that will set the stage for strong thunderstorms early this week.

Dense fog advisory

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Sunday for Milam County as high humidity and low-lying cloud cover blanketed portions of East Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and the Texas Panhandle.

While most of Central Texas avoided formal advisories, fog severely limited visibility across the Hill Country early Sunday. Visibility dropped to zero miles in Fredericksburg and one mile in Llano, while Cameron recorded three miles and Austin held at five miles.

Early morning temperatures hovered in the low-to-mid 60s across the region—including 61 in Bastrop, 63 in Austin, and 64 in Giddings and Lampasas. We expect afternoon highs to reach the lower to mid-80s under high thin clouds, keeping conditions humid into the evening.

Weather on Election Day

We are tracking an approaching cold front expected to push through the region late Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. The system is projected to trigger a line of showers and thunderstorms as it moves east.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of Central Texas under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. Primary hazards associated with the front include localized hail and gusty winds.

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Model timing suggests another round of overnight fog Monday morning before quiet conditions prevail through the daytime hours. Storm development is expected to begin late Monday night, reaching areas west of Interstate 35 around 10 p.m. and crossing the I-35 corridor around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

We expect rain to clear the region by 9 a.m. Tuesday. Total rainfall amounts are projected to range between a quarter-inch and three-quarters of an inch.

The timing of the front is not expected to significantly impact Election Day voting on Tuesday, as precipitation should move out of the area well before midday.

Behind the front, a cooler and drier air mass will settle across Central Texas. High temperatures will drop into the 70s through the remainder of the week, with morning lows dipping into the 50s starting Wednesday. A secondary chance for rain is forecast to approach the region ahead of next weekend.

7-Day Forecast