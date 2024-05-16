Austin weather: Increasing chance of severe storms with large hail and damaging winds

We will replace the heat with high rain and storm chances today.

Most of the rain and storms will happen late afternoon and lingering into the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded us to a LEVEL 3 severe weather day.

This means chances for large hail and damaging winds are increasing.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 5 p.m. for Gillespie County, Hays County, Caldwell County, Bastrop County, Blanco County, Lee County, Travis County, Llano County, Burnet County, Williamson County, Milam County, Lampasas County, San Saba County, Mason County, and Fayette County.

Before you plan your day make sure you check in with us on FOX 7 for updates.

