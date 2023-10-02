Austin weather: Rain, much cooler temperatures on the way soon

The countdown is on for some welcome weather changes around here.

Only three more summer-like days with highs in the 90s and then a Western Low and cold front team up to turn on the rain and storms late Wednesday into Thursday.

Then here comes the fall feel finally for part two of the week and going into the weekend.

So get ready for a heavy rain event and then a cooling trend. We will hammer out the details coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

