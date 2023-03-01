Storms possible Thursday as Austin weather remains warm, sunny and windy

High temperatures in Austin continue to push into the upper 80s as March begins.

Residents can expect a cooler morning with some clouds, light fog, and rain before the sun and southerly winds force temperatures back up the scale in the afternoon.

Wind gusts could reach 15 to 25 mph.

Chances of rain, storms, and severe weather will increase late Thursday as the next Western Low is heading closer and closer to Texas.

Sunny, cooler, and drier times are in store for the weekend after the storms pass.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.