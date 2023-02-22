A few showers are possible early in the morning and then it will turn sunny, warm, dry and very windy.

Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are possible, which will clear the skies, lower the humidity and warm up the air to the mid to the upper 80s.

There is a very high wildfire risk in the Hill Country. Please, no outdoor burning today.

After today, we'll see a cooling trend for the rest of the week with a front coming to town and then possible rain late in the weekend.

We will talk about it in more detail and have radar updates coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Watch Good Day Austin live:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.