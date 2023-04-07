It's day 2 of the Winter-like chill and much-needed rain.

Rain is likely today but it won't be as heavy and it won't last all day.

After receiving a record rainfall Thursday, totals Friday will be around a half an inch or less.

We're not expecting flooding or severe weather but we will see more lightning.

With all the clouds, rain and northerly wind, highs will be well below average and staying in the 40s and 50s today.

Bundle up and don't leave home without the umbrella.

Will it dry out and warm up for Easter? The complete weekend forecast is coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local just for you til 10 a.m.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.