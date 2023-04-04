Central Texas weather: Highs in the 90s Tuesday; cold front brings weather changes overnight

We're in for more of the summer-like feeling Tuesday with above average temperatures and higher humidity. Highs will soar to near-record levels with upper 80s and low 90s.

The winds will be even stronger out of the south gusting 20 to 30 mph. The strong winds are trying to tell us the next storm system is getting closer.

A cold front will arrive late tonight ending the warm spell and also setting off the first round of rain and storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has put the area under a marginal to slight risk of severe storms early tomorrow morning.

We are talking cooling trend and rounds of rain heading this way this week coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.