Central Texas weather: Mild temperatures with spotty showers possible

On Monday, the door stays open to see some more rain and storms and it will be a struggle to shake off the clouds completely.

An upper low in West Texas will help guide more clouds this way slowing down the warm-up keeping highs below average for the sixth day in a row.

The upper low will also help generate a few shower and storms mainly in the Hill Country as they drift in from the north between 4 and 8 p.m.

We're not expecting any severe weather and rain totals will be much lower than the last rain event. Drier, brighter and warmer days are ahead this week.

